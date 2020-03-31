Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Chores Edition

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
Illustration for article titled Hows It Going?: Chores Edition

Welcome to Tuesday, and welcome back to our daily open thread.

I have to go to the grocery store today, which I’ve managed to avoid for the last couple weeks. I feel nervous about it, which I feel bad about (feeling a negative emotion, and then feeling bad about feeling that emotion, is one of my great skills.). It seems a bit unfair that in the midst of all this there are still chores to stress about: floors to clean, dishes to wash, laundry to do. At the same time, there’s something a bit nice about life continuing to go on, even if that going on is some of the crappier parts, like scrubbing my shower.

What’s going on for you today? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

