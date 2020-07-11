Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Burger Edition

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:how's it going
how's it goingtell us dammitBurgersmetapost
15
3
Bob’s Burgers
Bob’s Burgers
Screenshot: 20th Television/FOX

Welcome back! We missed you. The daily open thread is ready and open.

Burgers! I love a good burger. Over the years, I’ve gotten better and better at making my own tasty burgers. This is both a blessing and a curse. On the one hand, being able to make tasty smash burgers or juicy grilled burgers at home is excellent during a time when most of us are stuck at home. But it also means whenever you go over to someone’s house to have burgers, there’s a very real possibility you are going to eat a dry meat puck that has little flavor. You’ll have to smile and nod and go “Oh, this is good! Thanks.” But inside you’ll be sad. I’ve tried to be proactive about this situation, offering tips to folks making burgers who are going down a bad path. Stuff like “Maybe these bad boys are done?” and “Did you..uh..put any salt and pepper on them? You should.”

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? Any specific meals you’ve been cooking up lately? Have you started going out more? (While wearing a mask I hope.)

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

