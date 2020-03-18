How's It Going?: Books Edition

Image : Getty

Good morning! We’re back with our daily open thread for you to share, vent, and celebrate the good you can find going on around you.



Last night I texted the other people living in my building to let them know I’m around if they need anything. I’d put it off for a while because it felt awkward (New Yorkers are very good at pretending our neighbors don’t exist), but they were all really grateful, and we talked about ways to take care of our building and support each other. I spent some time scrubbing our common spaces, which was a nice way to feel helpful and keep busy.

Today I’m eyeing the huge stack of books I’ve been meaning to read, which I’m sure I’m not alone in. I need to spend a little less time refreshing my social media feeds and more time doing...well, literally anything else. My local indie bookstore is still doing pickups and deliveries, so I’m going to ring them up when they’re open and get some more books, since obviously the 20 unread books I have now isn’t enough. I’m thinking of reading Floating Coast: An Environmental History of the Bering Strait, because I am an Arctic history nerd.

Are you reading anything good? Playing anything good? Binging some TV? How’s it going?