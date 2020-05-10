Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
How's It Going?: Blankets Edition

Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Tell Us
“PT Cruiser Nap Series”
Photo: feverblue (Creative Commons)

Get comfy, grab a nice drink, and start chatting with us in our daily open thread.

According to my calendar, we should be feeling the nice mild weather of Spring. Instead though, at least over here in Kansas, I am dealing with cold temps and lots of wet days filled with scary amounts of wind. It sucks, is what I’m saying.

But I have blankets and they make these days much more tolerable. There are few things in life as simple and as nice as having everything you need next to you while curled up under a big blanket on a couch. For me, that means I have my phone, a nice drink, my remote to my Roku TV, a back scratcher, and laptop next to me while I relax under a warm blanket. There’s usually a cat on my blanket too. I don’t mind. I’m getting sleepy just typing this...

Your Daily Simpsons Clip

How’s it going? My GF is playing a lot of Final Fantasy 13 lately. She never finished it before. Are you finishing up any old games in your backlog? Or maybe cooking up new meals or recipes? Or just napping? Napping is fine too.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for Gamecritics, USgamer, Killscreen and Entertainment Fuse.

