How's It Going?: Blankets Edition

According to my calendar, we should be feeling the nice mild weather of Spring. Instead though, at least over here in Kansas, I am dealing with cold temps and lots of wet days filled with scary amounts of wind. It sucks, is what I’m saying.

But I have blankets and they make these days much more tolerable. There are few things in life as simple and as nice as having everything you need next to you while curled up under a big blanket on a couch. For me, that means I have my phone, a nice drink, my remote to my Roku TV, a back s cratcher, and laptop next to me while I relax under a warm blanket. There’s usually a cat on my blanket too. I don’t mind. I’m getting sleepy just typing this...

How’s it going? My GF is playing a lot of Final Fantasy 13 lately. She never finished it before. Are you finishing up any old games in your backlog? Or maybe cooking up new meals or recipes? Or just napping? Napping is fine too.