How's It Going? Avengers Edition

She closes her eyes every time I attempt photo mode. Screenshot : Square Enix

Avengers assemble, I suppose. Welcome back to our daily open thread.

Now that the weekend beta testing for Marvel’s Avengers is in full swing, I can finally share my bad screenshots of Ms. Marvel and big sweaty green man. While most of my weekend was eaten up by chores, I did attempt to get back into the PlayStation 4 beta to see if I could possibly warm-up to Superhero Anthem. Unfortunately, it’s still not doing it for me. Maybe it’s the whole beta thing. Knowing my progress is going to be completely reset prior to launch might be keeping me from fully engaging. I refuse to give up hope. I’m the guy who liked Battleborn, dammit.

How’s it going on your end?