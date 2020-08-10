How's It Going? Avengers Edition

Avengers assemble, I suppose. Welcome back to our daily open thread.
Now that the weekend beta testing for Marvel’s Avengers is in full swing, I can finally share my bad screenshots of Ms. Marvel and big sweaty green man. While most of my weekend was eaten up by chores, I did attempt to get back into the PlayStation 4 beta to see if I could possibly warm-up to Superhero Anthem. Unfortunately, it’s still not doing it for me. Maybe it’s the whole beta thing. Knowing my progress is going to be completely reset prior to launch might be keeping me from fully engaging. I refuse to give up hope. I’m the guy who liked Battleborn, dammit.
How’s it going on your end?
DISCUSSION
Pulled the trigger on a new desk last night. I ended up going with one that was slightly bigger, but its aesthetics aren’t very good. It just looks like a regular office desk, mainly because its from an office supply company. I know there are people out there who say you shouldn’t care about aesthetics, but when it’s my decision and I have to look at the thing every damn day, aesthetics matter. Some of the other desks I looked at had higher weight ratings, but they were mainly too shallow. My current desk is a 60inch x 30 inch, and so many of what I saw were topping out at 23.5 inches deep. I felt that lost me too much work space. This new one I order has a weight rating of 200lbs, and I also got some shelf brackets to put on the underside to support it more.