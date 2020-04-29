How's It Going?: Anticipation Edition

Rocky Horror Picture Show Screenshot : YouTube

We’re halfway through the week! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I picked up my last CSA box yesterday, and since then I’ve been really excited about the dinner I’m going to make from it tonight. Most of the things I’m looking forward to are hazy future possibilities, so it feels really nice to have something concrete and near-term to be excited about, even if it’s just learning to reverse sear a steak.

Advertisement

Is there anything you’re looking forward to that won’t have to wait until after however long this goes on? How’s it going?