Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Tell Us

How's It Going?: Anticipation Edition

Riley MacLeod
Filed to:tell us dammit
tell us dammithow's it goingmetapost
2
Save
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Screenshot: YouTube

We’re halfway through the week! Welcome back to our daily open thread.

I picked up my last CSA box yesterday, and since then I’ve been really excited about the dinner I’m going to make from it tonight. Most of the things I’m looking forward to are hazy future possibilities, so it feels really nice to have something concrete and near-term to be excited about, even if it’s just learning to reverse sear a steak.

Advertisement

Is there anything you’re looking forward to that won’t have to wait until after however long this goes on? How’s it going?

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

How To Lose Friends And Alienate Villagers

Riot Says It Will Curb Valorant Toxicity After Own Employee Posts Video Of Sexist Harassment

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Let's Rank The Total War Games, From Best To Worst