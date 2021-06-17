Howdy Snake

Illustration : Richard Anderson

Richard Anderson is a veteran artist who has worked on everything from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Thor, Captain Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy) to Paddington to the Arkham games to Guild Wars.



You can see more of Richard’s stuff at his personal site and ArtStation page.

Fine Art is a celebration of the work of video game artists, showcasing the best of both their professional and personal portfolios.

Illustration : Richard Anderson

