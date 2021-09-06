Adam Middleton is an artist at Weta in New Zealand who has worked on stuff like Blade Runner 2049, Ghost in the Shell and Pacific Rim.
Advertisement
We’ve actually featured Adam’s work a few times before, but somehow never as a full and proper Fine Art post, something I’m rectifying today.
You can see more of Adam’s stuff at his ArtStation page.
G/O Media may get a commission
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
DISCUSSION
You know, if I had a robot combat body, I’d get rid of all the extra dangly bits. No tits, no dick and clangers — that’s just extra weight.