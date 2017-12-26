GIF [Image: PhotoAkiba]

As Kotaku previously reported, Tokyo has changed in surprising ways over the past decade. But let’s see how Akihabara in particular has evolved.



Of course, Akihabara is the city’s gaming and geek area. PhotoAkiba shows how the changes can be subtle, but noticeable.

The top image is from 2007, while the bottom one dates from this year.



The taxis are the same, for now, but that’s going to change, too!