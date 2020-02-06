How To Wear Sickness Masks Without Fogging Up Your Glasses

Screenshot : C CHANNEL

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

If you wear glasses like I sometimes do, you’d know that sickness masks fog them up right quick. The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has tips on how to avoid that.



The non-fog fix is easy. According to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department, there are two ways to prevent fogging up : One is to simply fold the top fourth of the mask before wearing it. The second way, if you don’t want to sacrifice mask size, is to put a tissue at the top of the mask over the bridge of your nose.

Advertisement

Image : Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department

Both are supposed to keep your glasses fogged-up free! The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department issued these tips back in late December for cold and allergy prevention.



The first 26-seconds of the clip below have an easy walkthrough:

Whether it’s trying to avoid a seasonal cold, dealing with pollen allergies or trying to protect oneself from the latest pandemic, you’ll probably be wearing a sickness mask at one point or another—especially right now in Asia.