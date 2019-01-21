Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.

This is Taka. He’s really into fighter planes and has figured out how to up the immersion factor in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.



Taka turned his PS Vita headset into a Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System and mounted it on a helmet.

Brilliant!

Advertisement

According to Taka, he spent around 200,000 yen ($1,825) ordering the gear from the U.S. with the mask, costing around 90,000 yen ($821), being the most expensive part.

It might have been a bit too immersive because Taka said he threw up while playing Ace Combat 7 in VR mode.

Advertisement

Gran Turismo, however, was more enjoyable for him in VR!

For more, you can follow Taka on Twitter.