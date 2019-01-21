This is Taka. He’s really into fighter planes and has figured out how to up the immersion factor in Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
Taka turned his PS Vita headset into a Joint Helmet-Mounted Cueing System and mounted it on a helmet.
Brilliant!
According to Taka, he spent around 200,000 yen ($1,825) ordering the gear from the U.S. with the mask, costing around 90,000 yen ($821), being the most expensive part.
It might have been a bit too immersive because Taka said he threw up while playing Ace Combat 7 in VR mode.
Gran Turismo, however, was more enjoyable for him in VR!
