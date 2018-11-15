What would a Fallout game be without Power Armor? A total bummer. Thankfully, there’s a ton of Power Armor lying about in Fallout 76. Here’s one of the quickest ways you can grab some for yourself.



We recommend going to a wearhouse on the outskirts of Morgantown and walk you through it in the video atop this post.

A word of warning: the power armor won’t always be there. As an online game, everything in Fallout 76’s world is up for grabs to the players in it. Someone might go to wearhouse before you and grab it. Don’t worry. It will continually spawn in the world at regular intervals.

Power Armor can randomly pop up at various locations in the game, but the one we’re showing is a reliable spot.

You can grab the armor at any time, though you might not be able to wear all of it it when you get it. Individual pieces of Power Armor require you to be at a certain level to equip them. If nothing else, the Power Armor chassis can be used at any point. It’s more than just for show too, giving players inside it a massive boost to their strength stat as well as added defense. It also saves you from from fall damage, which, given Fallout 76’s often wonky physics, is a nice thing to have.

Every player can bind themself to one Power Armor chassis at a time, so even if you remove it for a bit and walk away it’ll eventually automatically reappear in your inventory. You don’t have to worry about anyone stealing it.

The armor is good for combat, but running around in a hulking mechanical suit is just a lot of fun.