Screenshot : 名古屋市教育委員会 指導室

Kotaku East East is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am. Prev Next View All

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki appears in a short one-minute tutorial for how to draw Totoro.



Advertisement

Suzuki points out that one key thing to keep in mind when doing Totoro is to draw the character’s eyes far apart. So, yes, draw some circles.

Screenshot : 名古屋市教育委員会 指導室

Advertisement

Then, draw the rest of the fucking character.



So easy!