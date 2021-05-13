Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Anime

How Studio Ghibli Helped With The Latest Evangelion Film

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Illustration for article titled How Studio Ghibli Helped With The Latest Evangelion Film
Image: Studio Khara

Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno has a history that goes way back with Studio Ghibli—before it was even founded. One of the first big jobs he got in the industry was working on Hayao Miyazaki’s 1984 classic Nausicaä.

Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time was made on computers, but when Anno needed to do some analog animation for a sequence in Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time, he knew just who to call.

Anno studio has gone digital, but as Hachima Kiko (via SoraNews and SC Cafe) points out, at Studio Ghibli, they still have an old-school shooting table. Individual animation cells are placed on the table, and then photographed one by one.

Illustration for article titled How Studio Ghibli Helped With The Latest Evangelion Film
Screenshot: Studio Khara

Khara’s Twitter introduced the process, showing how much attention goes into keeping the shots dust-free.

Gif: Studio Khara
Gif: Studio Khara
The overhead camera snaps images of each cell.

Illustration for article titled How Studio Ghibli Helped With The Latest Evangelion Film
Screenshot: Studio Khara
All this should be familiar to fans of analog animation, but it sure is great to see techniques like this get used in a digital world and a brand new movie. Not surprising that Studio Ghibli is helping to keep the tradition alive.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

DISCUSSION

wiski93
wiski

Did they help make Evangelion actually good?  :D