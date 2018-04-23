Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

At GDC last month, there was a fantastic talk given by the game’s creators on how the arcade classic NBA Jam came to be. That talk is now online, and is definitely worth watching if you like video games, basketball and/or 90s haircuts.



Most of the talk is given by lead designer and programmer Mark Turmell, and in addition to development nuts-and-bolts stuff there’s also some really cool looks at the blue-screen footage used to build the game’s animation, the pitch video that secured the NBA license and some great anecdotes about NBA stars hating their player ratings.