For all the game’s explosive bombast, some of Modern Warfare’s most enduring moments come from its quietest level, the stealth stage All Ghillied Up that’s set in the decaying city of Pripyat, scene of the Chernobyl disaster.



While we’ve previously taken a deep look at the level from a critical standpoint, this excellent video by Game Brain is angled at All Ghillied Up’s creation, speaking with design leads and level designers who worked on Modern Warfare to find out how it was put together.

From the inspiration behind it (games like the classic Airborn Ranger) to the way it was worked into the story to the immense amount of scripting required to get things feeling so tense, this is a fascinating look behind the scenes at one of modern gaming’s greatest experiences.

Video: Game Brain