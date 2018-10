Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

YouTubers Tony Zhou and Taylor Ramos at Every Frame a Painting do a wonderful analysis of what makes Jackie Chan’s action—and comedy—work so damn well.



You might remember their examination of Michael Bay’s techniques. Here, they take a look at his analysis at action and comedy in Jackie Chan films:

