How Erica Lindbeck, Voice Of Final Fantasy VII Remake's Jessie, Got Her Break

Less than a decade into her career, voice actor Erica Lindbeck has over 150 credits to her name. From her start as random background characters, she’s gone on to voice everyone from Barbie to Cassie Cage, Black Cat to Futaba Sakura. If you play video games, you’ve probably heard her voice.

In our fourth episode of “Behind The Voice,” we talk to Erica about how she came to voice acting and how she juggles so many roles. She tells us how this frantic pace has taken a physical toll on her, but she’s found a way to turn even that into a positive.

You can connect with Erica on her new Twitch channel if you’re in the mood for some spooky stories. She’s kinda hilarious, too.