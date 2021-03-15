How A Halo Symbol Ended Up In The Snyder Cut

Photo : Geoff Reeves

If you look closely, you might spot a random symbol from Halo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. It appears on Deathstroke’s sword and seems to have been added accidentally.

As spotted by PCGamesN, it really looks like a rune symbol from the Halo series has snuck its way into director Zack Snyder’s bigger and newer version of Justice League, appearing on the hilt of Deathstroke’s sword. The symbol was first spotted on March 11 by actor Geoff Reeves at the #SnyderCut Exhibit in Texas. And yes, we live in a world where that’s a real thing—moving on.



Reeves assumed it was a reference to Ra’s al Ghul, which seemed to be confirmed by the actor who plays Deathstroke. But earlier today, Christopher Barrett, a game director at Bungie, noticed how similar the icon looked to an emblem he made for Halo.



Eurogamer looked into it and came up with a solid theory, one which sounds very likely to me. If you Google “Ra’s al Ghul symbol,” you’ll see that one of the first images to appear is the same symbol plastered on the sword. This symbol was created and uploaded in 2017 and looks to have been made by a fan. It can be found on a fanfiction DC-inspired wiki called Comic Crossroads. There, it’s listed as the symbol of League of Shadows in Earth 5991.



To recap: A Halo icon created nearly 20 years ago inspired a piece of fanfiction artwork that ended up as the top Google result for a DC character’s logo. After someone working on the film searched for Ra’s al Ghul’s symbol, they found the fanart. That logo was then added to Deathstroke’s sword in an actual DC production, thus accidentally making it canon.



While this might seem weird, it’s not the first time something like this has happened. Earlier this year, folks noticed that some of the props in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Japan seemed to directly copy cactus artwork found in a fan-made Mario game.

