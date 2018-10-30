Image: Hajime Isayama

The popular manga and anime Attack on Titan was already adapted into terrible Japanese cinema, so now it’s time for Hollywood to have a crack. I guess!



According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety (via io9), Andy Muschietti, who recently directed the It remake, is helming an Attack on Titan movie for Warner Bros.

Producers David Heyman, Masi Oka and Barbara Muschietti are all attached to the project, which doesn’t yet have a writer.

The first Attack on Titan live-action movie was terrible. Ditto for the second one. Third time’s a charm?