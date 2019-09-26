Hitman Jet Skier Catapulted By Briefcase

Today on Highlight Reel we have stalking suitcases, tons of Modern Warfare footage, Rainbow Six Siege clips, and much more.
- Rocket League - Completely unnecessary yet effective… - Technoninja101
- Apex Legends - Kraber shot that I won’t be able to do it again - _N7Legion
- WWE 2k19 - When you are so desperate to break up that pin attempt - ReachTheSky-DotaNoob
- Hitman 2 - Space Agency MKII - Notex
- The Last Guardian - glitch - alextheape (video 2)
- Titanfall 2 - Tick Friends - Echo Sloth
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate - Greatest Misfire Ever - guardian-deku
- Destiny 2 - My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined. - steak7718
- Rainbow Six Siege - Always Go For The Kill - RogueArcher42
- Rainbow Six Siege - well that happened - RandomStuffInc
- Modern Warfare (BETA) (CHECK EMAIL) - Hey whatcha doin there - Dr_Gonzo__
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - XxSolidSeth24xX
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - Exo Suits Confirmed In Modern Warfare! - FrostX90
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - My teammate was AFK for a sec, and this happened.
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - my first experience with a sniper rifle - LKRTM1874
- Modern Warfare (BETA) - 7 kill streak ATV - HANZERGAMING
