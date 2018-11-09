You could say that Hitman 2 is “more Hitman.” I would agree with you. However, if you like Hitman, you always want more Hitman. Besides, Hitman 2 isn’t just “more Hitman”—it’s a lot more Hitman. I present to you a relaxing little video in which I philosophize in poetic vocabulary about this game series I have always loved.

If you asked me two weeks ago which triple-A video game series was most suitable to an internet video with Mozart playing in the background, I might not have said Hitman. Today, however, I’m saying it’s Hitman, and I am also proving it’s Hitman.

