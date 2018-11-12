Today on Highlight Reel we have Hitman 2 briefcase curve shots, Battlefield V clown cars, cowboy clips, and much more!
Watch the video then talk about your favorite highlight in the comments below.
- Forza Horizon 4 - the AI in this game is very helpful - Gt5652
- Hitman 2 - hey you forgot this - (direct file) Venomousbeetle
- BFV Let There Be Spawn - SNZR
- Battlefield V- Don’t Scare Me Like That - BIGSx420
- Battlefield V - How to take out snipers - Battle_Gravy
- RDR2 - “My whole futile existence flashed before my eyes.” Yeah me too. Wait, no, never mind? - liam_jd
- RDR2 - keep it cool - AmNexio
- RDR2 - You alright - Euan Morrison
- RDR2 - that’s one way to mount a horse, I guess - Tiago Stille
- RDR2 - hect0rales
- RDR2 - 2 Seater - Mohamed Maalin
- RDR2 - I think this game hates me - MingeyMcCluster
- RDR2 - Pogue_mahone1986
- RDR2 - Transcendentem
- RDR2 - Crime doesn’t pay - Heitor De Paola
- RDR2 - i tried to warn him - Nathaniel Ford
- RDR2 - I dont perform well in high stress situations.. -Jafooly1992
- RDR2 - Looted a guy, only to find another guy in his pocket. - TimidEric7
- RDR2 - I’m so sorry - sminmorph
- RDR2 - POL_SOUL
Highlight Reel is Kotaku’s regular roundup of great plays, stunts, records and other great moments from around the gaming world. If you record an amazing feat while playing a game (here’s how to record a clip), send it to us with a message confirming that the clip is yours at highlightreel@kotaku.com. Or, if you see a great clip around that isn’t yours, encourage that person to send it in!