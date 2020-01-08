Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Chris Person
Highlight Reel returns to tomorrow for the first episode of 2020. As always, send your great gaming moments to Highlightreel@kotaku.com and we might feature them on the show. I’m looking forward to seeing what everyone has been up to over the winter break.

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

