Chris Person
Highlight Reel is switching to a once-a-week schedule, with episodes premiering (usually) every Thursday. Episodes should be a bit longer to compensate. As always, send you great gaming clips to Highlightreel@kotaku.com! You can also bug me on Twitter if you have any questions.

Chris Person
Chris Person

Senior video producer of Kotaku. I make Highlight Reel. Send your clips to HighlightReel@kotaku.com

