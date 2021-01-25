Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

High School Students Build A Back To The Future Monument

Illustration for article titled High School Students Build A iBack To The Future/i Monument
Screenshot: Japanニュース/YouTube
Students at Tanabe Technical High School in Wakayama, Japan have been spending over four years making a DeLorean replica out of 2-millimeter-thick aluminum.

The monument is located in front of the school, and four times a day during the week, it slowly spins around as the Back to the Future theme song plays, with the okay given from Hollywood.  

Work on the project began in 2016 on the 500 kg replica, Sankei reports, and over the years, around 500 students have worked on the project.

Gif: Japanニュース/YouTube

The school pointed out that the project was a good, tangible way for students to show their parents what they’ve been doing and to be proud of their work.

Via Mulboyne on Twitter, check out the monument in action below:

