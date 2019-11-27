Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Brian Ashcraft
Hideo Kojima has posted an early behind-the-scenes clip for Death Stranding dating from April 2017. As you can see, in this early blocking footage, the BB pod was then represented by a cardboard box!

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored five books, including most recently, Japanese Whisky: The Ultimate Guide to the World's Most Desirable Spirit.

