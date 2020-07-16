Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Odds and Ends

Hey Let's Watch Henry Cavill Building A Gaming PC

lukeplunkett
Luke Plunkett
Filed to:the witcher
the witcherhenry cavillpcpc hardwarekotaku core
4
Save
Gif: Henry Cavill

The Witcher isn’t back filming yet, so noted heartthrob/PC gaming nerd Henry Cavill has some time on his hands. Enough to get to work building a new gaming PC, filming it, setting it to sexy music then letting us all watch.

Advertisement

Note from the blurred logos that this isn’t a sponsored video. It’s just a Henry Cavill video, turning some screws, making exactly the kind of innuendo that this soundtrack deserves.

Advertisement

I thought this was going to make me wish The Witcher was back already, but really it’s just made watch this video like five times.

Luke Plunkett

Luke Plunkett is a Senior Editor based in Canberra, Australia. He has written a book on cosplay, designed a game about airplanes, and also runs cosplay.kotaku.com.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Ghost Of Tsushima: The Kotaku Review

The 12 Best Games on PlayStation Now

Twitch Forces U.S. Army To Stop Tricking Viewers With Fake Giveaways

Let's Rank The Tony Hawk Games, From Worst To Best

DISCUSSION

tadbravo
TadBravo

Nice setup. I would have chosen a much bigger screen though.