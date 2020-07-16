Hey Let's Watch Henry Cavill Building A Gaming PC

Gif : Henry Cavill

The Witcher isn’t back filming yet, so noted heartthrob/PC gaming nerd Henry Cavill has some time on his hands. Enough to get to work building a new gaming PC, filming it, setting it to sexy music then letting us all watch.



Advertisement

Note from the blurred logos that this isn’t a sponsored video. It’s just a Henry Cavill video, turning some screws, making exactly the kind of innuendo that this soundtrack deserves.

Advertisement

I thought this was going to make me wish The Witcher was back already, but really it’s just made watch this video like five times.