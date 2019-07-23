Hey, freelance writers, do you want to write for Kotaku? We’re always looking for great freelance pitches. Like maybe you’ve noticed that game characters are bad at archery or that there’s somebody who’s been playing Animal Crossing on GameCube nonstop for the last 17 years. Hit us up at pitches@kotaku.com and tell that story.
Chris Kohler
Features Editor, Kotaku. Japanese curry aficionado. Author of the books Power-Up: How Japanese Video Games Gave the World an Extra Life and Final Fantasy V from Boss Fight Books.