Hero Creates The Entire Smash Bros. Ultimate Roster In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mike Fahey
Filed to:animal Crossing
animal CrossingAnimal Crossing New HorizonsSuper Smash BrosKotakucoreartdesignsacsmash bros.
4
2
Illustration for article titled Hero Creates The Entire iSmash Bros. Ultimate/i Roster In iAnimal Crossing: New Horizons/i
Image: DJ-Dez (Reddit)

Redditor DJ-Dez spent over 400 hours creating Animal Crossing custom costumes representing every playable character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, though they may have cheated a bit on the Villager and Isabelle.

There are those who create custom clothing in Animal Crossing, and there are those who wait patiently for other people to put in the work. I’m in the latter group, and our waiting has paid off big time. DJ-Dez’s designs make creative use of hats, helmets, and specific hairstyles to capture the essence of Pikachu, Mario, Link, Captain Falcon, Solid Snake, Lucario, Sonic the Hedgehog, and I’m not going to list them all individually, just look at the image up top.

I am Captain Falcon with no pants.
Screenshot: Nintendo (Kotaku)
Or better yet, head to the Able Sisters’ boutique, hit up the magical design machine, enter DJ-Dez’s creator code, MA-3790-6501-6469, and roll about in the bounty of his magnificent creations. You’ll have to style your villager’s hair appropriately and might need some additional bits, but DJ-Dez has done all the hard work for us. Thanks, DJ-Dez!

Who is this Derren person?
Screenshot: Nintendo (Kotaku)
Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

