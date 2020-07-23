Here's Where To Watch Today's Xbox Series X Showcase

Screenshot : 343 Industries / Microsoft

To Infinite, and beyond! Today, Microsoft is hosting an hour-long showcase. According to Xbox’s Aaron Greenberg, the event will laser-focus on upcoming games for Xbox platforms. That means we likely won’t get any hard info about the Xbox Series X price or release date. But hey, at least we get to see what Master Chief’s been up to. Who knows—we might even see his face. (Probably not.)

The showcase will stream live on YouTube starting at 12:00 ET, preceded by a pre-show starting at 11:00 ET. Plop down and watch the English-language stream below. Or, if you’re looking for streams in other languages, those can be found over at Xbox’s official YouTube channel.

