News

Here's Where To Watch Gamescom's Opening Night Live Event

Ari Notis
Filed to:gamescom
gamescomSummer Game festkotakucoreNewsEventstream
Illustration for article titled Heres Where To Watch Gamescoms Opening Night Live Event
Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Gamescom’s “Opening Night Live” is the last major not-E3 event of the summer. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, pretty much every heavy hitter in the industry—from EA and Gearbox to Bungie and Bethesda—is making an appearance. Expect to get a taste of upcoming games (Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War) and new info for existing games (Doom Eternal, Fall Guys).

The official show starts today at 2:00 p.m. ET and will be preceded by a pre-show—itself featuring “additional world premieres”—half an hour earlier. Personally, I’m holding my breath for some info about Bandai Namco’s Tales of Arise. (I should stop holding my breath, right?) Watch the YouTube stream below, via The Game Awards channel. The show will also stream on Twitch and Twitter.

