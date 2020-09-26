Here's Our First Look At Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Gameplay

Today, during the 2020 Tokyo Game Show, Koei Tecmo revealed the first gameplay of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.
During a longer stream presented by Koei Tecmo, the first gameplay was revealed. GameXplain broke out this part of the stream into a separate and easy to watch video.
The new footage included the first look at young Impa, who is a playable character in the game. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel to Breath of The Wild and is also a follow up to Koei Tecmo and Nintendo’s original Hyrule Warriors released back in 2014.
A new trailer for the game was also released during TGS 2020.
Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to release on November 20 on Nintendo Switch.
