Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Here's Our First Look At Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity Gameplay

zackzwiezen
Zack Zwiezen
Filed to:Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity
Hyrule Warriors: Age of CalamityHyrule WarriorsZeldaNintendotecmo koeiKoei TecmoWarriorsKotakucoreTGS2020
21
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres Our First Look At iHyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity/i Gameplay
Screenshot: Koei Tecmo / Nintendo

Today, during the 2020 Tokyo Game Show, Koei Tecmo revealed the first gameplay of Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

Advertisement

During a longer stream presented by Koei Tecmo, the first gameplay was revealed. GameXplain broke out this part of the stream into a separate and easy to watch video.  

The new footage included the first look at young Impa, who is a playable character in the game. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a prequel to Breath of The Wild and is also a follow up to Koei Tecmo and Nintendo’s original Hyrule Warriors released back in 2014.

Advertisement

A new trailer for the game was also released during TGS 2020.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is set to release on November 20 on Nintendo Switch.

Zack Zwiezen

Kotaku Weekend Editor | Zack Zwiezen is a writer living in Kansas. He has written for GameCritics, USgamer, Kill Screen & Entertainment Fuse.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

The 12 Best Games On Xbox Game Pass

Sega Is Getting Ahead Of Itself With Virtua Fighter Esports Teaser

Twitch Is Winning The Battle Against QAnon, Despite Only Suspending A Few Far-Right Channels

The Division 2's Newest Mode Is All Action And I'm Into It

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

I don’t know what to think. On one hand, it’s a slick looking game, and you get a little buddy to run around with you. On the other hand, I think it’s even passed games like Dante’s Inferno and the original God of War in terms of you being an unstoppable man-god that obliterates 100s of baddies with one sword swing. He must’ve killed 1000s in that video.