I’ve only just started getting into the Yakuza series, and November’s PlayStation Plus games will help me out with Yakuza Kiwami. I’m also excited to see the delightful Burly Men at Sea on there. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PS Plus subscription.



November’s PlayStation Plus games are:

PlayStation 4

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition



Yakuza Kiwami



PlayStation 3

Jackbox Party Pack 2



Arkedo Series



PlayStation Vita (crossbuy with PS4)