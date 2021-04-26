Here's May 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

Screenshot : Xbox

April is almost over, which doesn’t seem right. I’m 99% sure yesterday was the start of April. How is it May already? Makes no sense. Well with a new month comes new free games for Xbox Live Gold members.

Advertisement

As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

May’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:

Armello (May 1 - May 31)

Dungeons 3 (May 16 - June 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)

LEGO Batman: The Video Game (May 1 - May 15)

Tropico 4 (May 16 - May 31)

.