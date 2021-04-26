Here's May 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

April is almost over, which doesn’t seem right. I’m 99% sure yesterday was the start of April. How is it May already? Makes no sense. Well with a new month comes new free games for Xbox Live Gold members.
As ever, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One:
- Armello (May 1 - May 31)
- Dungeons 3 (May 16 - June 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)
- LEGO Batman: The Video Game (May 1 - May 15)
- Tropico 4 (May 16 - May 31)
