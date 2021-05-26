Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.

Here's June 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
1
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s June 2021&#39;s Xbox Live Games With Gold
Image: Xbox

June’s Xbox Live Games with Gold aren’t too exciting, but hey, they’re games. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

Advertisement

June’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One/ Xbox X | S

  • The King’s Bird (June 1-30)
  • Shadows: Awakening (June 16-July 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)

  • NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (June 1-15)
  • Injustice: Gods Among Us (June 16-30)
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

bigburit0
Bigburito

never heard of the xbox one titles so thats cool (new games I’ve never heard of always pique my interest) don’t remember neo geo battle coliseum but neogoe is usually pretty good so I’m down and Injustice is a fantastic game so that’s a great choice.

overall seems like a good month to me.