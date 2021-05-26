Here's June 2021's Xbox Live Games With Gold

June’s Xbox Live Games with Gold aren’t too exciting, but hey, they’re games. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
June’s Games with Gold are:
Xbox One/ Xbox X | S
- The King’s Bird (June 1-30)
- Shadows: Awakening (June 16-July 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)
- NeoGeo Battle Coliseum (June 1-15)
- Injustice: Gods Among Us (June 16-30)
never heard of the xbox one titles so thats cool (new games I’ve never heard of always pique my interest) don’t remember neo geo battle coliseum but neogoe is usually pretty good so I’m down and Injustice is a fantastic game so that’s a great choice.
overall seems like a good month to me.