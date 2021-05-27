Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Culture

Here's June 2021's PlayStation Plus Games

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
9
Save
Alerts
Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s June 2021&#39;s PlayStation Plus Games
Image: PlayStation

June’s PlayStation Plus lineup is a pretty good deal if you missed Star Wars: Squadrons. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.

Advertisement

June’s PlayStation Plus games are:

PS5

  • Operation: Tango

PS4

  • Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
  • Star Wars: Squadrons

Virtua Fighter 5 is available June 1-August 2. Operation: Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons are available June 1-July 5.

Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

Steve-Dave
SteveDave

How do you claim these damn games on the iOS “PS app”? Because I swear I did it one month and thought “wow that was easy and convenient” and now every time I try clicking on “PS Plus” in the store section of the app, it just takes me to the web browser inside the app and shows me the webpage for it.

Am I completely missing something obvious or was that one month I thought it worked really just a fever dream?