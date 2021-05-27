Here's June 2021's PlayStation Plus Games

Image : PlayStation

June’s PlayStation Plus lineup is a pretty good deal if you missed Star Wars: Squadrons. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.



June’s PlayStation Plus games are:

PS5

Operation: Tango

PS4

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Star Wars: Squadrons

Virtua Fighter 5 is available June 1-August 2. Operation: Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons are available June 1-July 5.