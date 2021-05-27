Here's June 2021's PlayStation Plus Games

June’s PlayStation Plus lineup is a pretty good deal if you missed Star Wars: Squadrons. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership.
June’s PlayStation Plus games are:
PS5
- Operation: Tango
PS4
- Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
- Star Wars: Squadrons
Virtua Fighter 5 is available June 1-August 2. Operation: Tango and Star Wars: Squadrons are available June 1-July 5.
DISCUSSION
How do you claim these damn games on the iOS “PS app”? Because I swear I did it one month and thought “wow that was easy and convenient” and now every time I try clicking on “PS Plus” in the store section of the app, it just takes me to the web browser inside the app and shows me the webpage for it.
Am I completely missing something obvious or was that one month I thought it worked really just a fever dream?