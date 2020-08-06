Here's How Bugsnax Plays

Today’s PlayStation State of Play gave an in-depth look at gameplay for the “body-horror but make it cute” hit of the summer, Bugsnax. Check out the gameplay trailer below.
“Use traps and sauces to capture Bugsnax,” developer Young Horses wrote in a press release. “On top of being tasty, each of the 100 different species of Bugsnax have their own behaviors and patterns. Use that journalistic know-how! Observe and take notes to discover which handy traps, tasty sauces, and witty strategies can get the job done.”
Sounds like players are going to need a lot of pictures. Pictures of Bugsnax.
Bugsnax is due on PlayStation and the Epic Game Store holiday 2020.
DISCUSSION
This still looks horrific to me. The mayor is made of citrus, he has a lemon wedge occupying a significant divot in his skull! Shit ain’t normal, man!