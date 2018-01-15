GIF

It’s one thing to discover all the bits and bobs in Bloodborne that ended up on the cutting room floor. But what are those characters like patched into the game, running around in the flesh?



Over the last month the Bloodborne community has found a bunch of content that was either unused or left on the From Software cutting room floor. Some of those have ranged from cut NPCs to new enemies and unused variants or final bosses.

So far, the community has mostly messed around with these characters in testing chalice dungeons. But Aussie developer Lance McDonald went one step further, patching five enemies/creatures/beasts back into the game in a working capacity.

Some of them are fairly nondescript. One removed creature is the Slug Princess, a creature that wanders around without posing any actual threat to the player. There’s also some witches of some description, some giant monster that crawls around on its butt and knees a lot, and “King of Skeleton”, which has some sweet attack animations.

It’s fascinating to see these creatures up and running in the game, and McDonald plans to play around with Bloodborne more. There are plenty of other characters and references in the game’s data files that can be hacked back into the game. We’ll let you know if McDonald finds anything cool.