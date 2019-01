February’s Games with Gold is an interesting mix, from retro stylings to series like Star Wars and Assassin’s Creed. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Games with Gold subscription.



February’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox One

Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon (February 1-20)



Super Bomberman R (February 16-March 15)



Xbox 360 (compatible with Xbox One)