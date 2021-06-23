Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Not exactly a killer list, though I am glad to see Iron Harvest arrive on PC; I’m 99% my PC couldn’t handle it, but it makes me hopeful the eventual Xbox port will hit console GamePass as well. (‘Eventual’ being a key word, there: that port is climbing up the ranks of ‘promised Xbox port that may or may not ever materialize’. Still has a way to go to dethrone Phoenix Point, though.)

Still, not surprised to see a relatively low-key list, as I assume most of their GamePass budget for this month went to Yakuza: Like a Dragon and... errr, that D&D one that seems to have some serious issues at the moment. I’m about halfway through Yakuza (I think? Chapter 8), and, as it’s my first Yakuza ever, I’ve been surprised by my reaction to it: I’m significantly more engaged in the narrative* than I thought, and somewhat unimpressed with the turn-based combat system, despite the fact that’s what got me to try it out in the first place. Granted, it’s their first foray into that sort of game, so it might improve with later entries, but so far in this one, it’s just... fine, basically. There’s not really a lot to it, even though it has stuff - like the Jobs system - that really should make for an engaging combat system.

*R eally, my only issue with the narrative is ye olde ‘ludonarrative dissonance’ - especially in the earlier chapters, where the story focuses on empathy and the plight of the homeless... and then you get to roam around the city, as a homeless, possibly mental ill person yourself , and you can’t go give feet without beating the absolute shit out of random passers-by, like a nightmare version of exactly the sort of person the game’s trying to convince you homeless people aren’t. A minor issue, of course, but still kind of saps the narrative of some weight all the same.