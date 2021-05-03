Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

Pfft, you call that Steep? Screenshot : Ubisoft

Members of Xbox Game Pass will soon lose the ability to play Remedy’s beloved Alan Wake at no extra cost. On the other hand, the gnarliest extreme snow sports game since SSX Tricky will become available in a matter of days. Fair trade, if you ask me. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:



May 4

Dragon Quest Builders 2 (Console, PC)

May 6

FIFA 21 (Console and PC, via EA Play)

Steep (Cloud, Console)

May 13

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster (Console, PC)

Just Cause 4: Reloaded (Cloud, Console, PC)

Psychonauts (Cloud, Console, PC)

Red Dead Online (Cloud, Console)

Remnant: From the Ashes (PC)

When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on May 15: