Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
News

Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

anotis
Ari Notis
13
Save
star wars squadrons x-wing
Screenshot: EA

In case you got the wrong impression, Xbox Game Pass isn’t just a vehicle to play games that start with a Bethesda loading screen. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:

March 16

March 18

  • Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, PC)
  • Nier: Automata (PC)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (Console, via EA Play)
  • Torchlight III (PC)

March 25

  • Genesis Noir (Console, PC)
  • Octopath Traveler (Console, PC)
  • Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (PC)
  • Supraland (PC)
  • Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, PC)

March 30

  • Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, PC)

April 1

When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on March 31:

  • Hyperdot (Console, PC)
  • Journey to the Savage Planet (Console)
  • Machinarium (PC)
Ari Notis

Staff Writer, Kotaku

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION

electricpentagram
phazonphazoff

Octopath is a wonderful game but narratively it was one of the biggest disappointments in recent memory, to the point where I just stopped caring and stopped playing right before the final boss. Maybe I’ll pick it up again and try a different party since it’s coming here (nice surprise to me). Or I’ll finally get to play Nier. God I love Game Pass.