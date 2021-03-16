Here's Everything Coming To And Leaving Game Pass Soon

In case you got the wrong impression, Xbox Game Pass isn’t just a vehicle to play games that start with a Bethesda loading screen. Here’s everything coming to Xbox Game Pass in the next few weeks:
March 16
- Undertale (Cloud, Console, PC)
March 18
- Empire of Sin (Cloud, Console, PC)
- Nier: Automata (PC)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Console, via EA Play)
- Torchlight III (PC)
March 25
- Genesis Noir (Console, PC)
- Octopath Traveler (Console, PC)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition (PC)
- Supraland (PC)
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life (Cloud, Console, PC)
March 30
- Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, PC)
April 1
- Outriders (Cloud, Console)
When the universe giveth, the universe taketh. The following games will leave the Game Pass library on March 31:
- Hyperdot (Console, PC)
- Journey to the Savage Planet (Console)
- Machinarium (PC)
DISCUSSION
Octopath is a wonderful game but narratively it was one of the biggest disappointments in recent memory, to the point where I just stopped caring and stopped playing right before the final boss. Maybe I’ll pick it up again and try a different party since it’s coming here (nice surprise to me). Or I’ll finally get to play Nier. God I love Game Pass.