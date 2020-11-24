Here's December 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

The Xbox Series S and X might be new, but Games with Gold marches on. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.
December’s Games with Gold are:
Xbox X/S and Xbox One
- The Raven Remastered (December 1-31)
- Bleed 2 (December 16-January 15)
Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)
- Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (December 1-15)
- Stacking (December 16-31)
DISCUSSION
Sometimes Games With Gold feels like hitting up a house that didn’t remember it was Halloween. “Gimme a second. I think I have a peppermint in my jacket pocket. Oh, here’s a packet of sugar. Do you like bits of wire? There’s some wire in this drawer here.”