News

Here's December 2020's Xbox Live Games With Gold

rileymacleod
Riley MacLeod
kotakucore
Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell
Screenshot: Deep Silver / Steam

The Xbox Series S and X might be new, but Games with Gold marches on. As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold subscription.

December’s Games with Gold are:

Xbox X/S and Xbox One

  • The Raven Remastered (December 1-31)
  • Bleed 2 (December 16-January 15)

Xbox 360 (compatible with newer consoles)

  • Saints Row: Gat out of Hell (December 1-15)
  • Stacking (December 16-31)
Riley MacLeod

Editor-at-large

DISCUSSION

fullmetalpancake
FullMetalPancake

Sometimes Games With Gold feels like hitting up a house that didn’t remember it was Halloween. “Gimme a second. I think I have a peppermint in my jacket pocket. Oh, here’s a packet of sugar. Do you like bits of wire? There’s some wire in this drawer here.”