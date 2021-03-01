Here's An Excellent Majora's Mask Replica

Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. To celebrate, artist Pikousa reposted an excellent Majora’s Mask she sculpted.
Out of all the Zelda games, Pikousa’s husband, photographer Kyon, likes The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask best. For his birthday last year, she sculpted it entirely out of clay. It was then painted and finished to look like wood.
The project took about a month and turned out great.
Be sure to follow Pikousa on Twitter for more neat sculptures and check out Kyon’s Tumblr for more excellent photos.
