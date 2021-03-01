Here's An Excellent Majora's Mask Replica

Image : Kyon

This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. To celebrate, artist Pikousa reposted an excellent Majora’s Mask she sculpted.



Out of all the Zelda games, Pikousa’s husband, photographer Kyon, likes The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask best. F or his birthday last year , she sculpted it entirely out of clay. It was then painted and finished to look like wood.

The project took about a month and turned out great.



Be sure to follow Pikousa on Twitter for more neat sculptures and check out Kyon’s Tumblr for more excellent photos.