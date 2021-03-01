Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Kotaku EastJapan

Here's An Excellent Majora's Mask Replica

brianashcraft
Brian Ashcraft
Save
Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s An Excellent Majora&#39;s Mask Replica
Image: Kyon
Kotaku EastEast is your slice of Asian internet culture, bringing you the latest talking points from Japan, Korea, China and beyond. Tune in every morning from 4am to 8am.
PrevNextView All

This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. To celebrate, artist Pikousa reposted an excellent Majora’s Mask she sculpted.

Out of all the Zelda games, Pikousa’s husband, photographer Kyon, likes The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask best. For his birthday last year, she sculpted it entirely out of clay. It was then painted and finished to look like wood. 

Illustration for article titled Here&#39;s An Excellent Majora&#39;s Mask Replica
Image: Kyon
Advertisement

The project took about a month and turned out great.

G/O Media may get a commission
Amazon Prime Gaming
Free 30-day trial
Amazon Prime Gaming

Sign up now for access to Blasphemous, SNK Arcade Classics, and more.

Be sure to follow Pikousa on Twitter for more neat sculptures and check out Kyon’s Tumblr for more excellent photos.

Brian Ashcraft

Originally from Texas, Ashcraft has called Osaka home since 2001. He has authored six books, including most recently, The Japanese Sake Bible.

Share This Story

Get our `newsletter`

DISCUSSION