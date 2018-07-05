At E3 last month, publisher Electronic Arts showed an abridged version of Anthem, saving the full demo for behind closed doors. Now you can finally see it all.

BioWare’s upcoming online shooter, which comes out February 22 for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, feels great to play. You probably can’t discern that from this new 20-minute video, unless you plug a controller into your computer and play pretend, but at least you can get a proper look at what missions will be like. There’s no real sense of how the story will look—or how Anthem will avoid many of the narrative pitfalls that Destiny walked into—but hey, they’ve got time.