Back in January, we showed you a beta version of a fan-made Final Fantasy VII remaster, which used machine learning to automatically clean up the game’s visuals. It just hit v1.0 and is ready for release.



Here’s some of the stuff the mod features/does:

AI neural networks upscaled the game’s visuals to 4x the resolution of the original Final Fantasy VII.

Pretty much everything has been upscaled, from battle screens to overworld textures, environment backgrounds and even the game’s pre-rendered full-motion video sequences.

It works with every PC version of FFVII, including the Steam release, Square Enix store release and even the CD-based original.

I know, I know, we’re getting a full and proper remake...some day, but for now, and for free, this is pretty cool!



You can download the mod (and read up on how exactly the AI works to clean up the art) here.

