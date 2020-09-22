Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
ShopSubscribe
Gaming Reviews, News, Tips and More.
Retro

Here's A Book Filled With Game Boy Box Art

fahey
Mike Fahey
Filed to:Game Boy
Game BoyGame Boy: The Box Art CollectionBitmap BookskotakucorehistoryNintendo
Save
Illustration for article titled Heres A Book Filled With Game Boy Box Art
Photo: Bitmap Books

Quality video game tome publisher Bitmap Books is about to launch pre-orders for Game Boy: The Box Art Collection, a 372-page volume of nothing but critiqued Game Boy game covers and green-tinged screenshots.

Advertisement

I love the contrast between the gorgeous art adorning the outside of Game Boy boxes and the actual in-game screenshots. I like to think that the box art represents what was in the developers’ heads while putting together these blocky little masterpieces. Game Boy: The Box Art Collection, up for pre-order on September 28 for £29.99 GBP (around $40), captures that contrast in a full-color hardbound volume that’s all sorts of classy.

The cover of the book of Game Boy covers.
The cover of the book of Game Boy covers.
Photo: Bitmap Books
Advertisement

Bitmap Books worked with collectors around the world to come up with a mix of Eastern and Western Game Boy box art, so Western gamers get to see some games that never came out over here, while Eastern gamers can see how we bastardized their box art on this side of the pond. Each listing features the box, some screens, and a review of the art.

Illustration for article titled Heres A Book Filled With Game Boy Box Art
Photo: Bitmap Books
G/O Media may get a commission
Singles Week for Her
Singles Week for Her

Along with the standard editi0n, Bitmap Books has also prepared a pair of collector’s editions, Silver and Gold, limited to 1,500 and 500 copies respectively. These editions come with a poster, a postcard, and a lovely card box sporting art by Wil Overton.

Illustration for article titled Heres A Book Filled With Game Boy Box Art
Photo: Bitmap Books
Advertisement

On the fence? Not sure if a book chronicling the birth of the handheld gaming industry and the art born from it is interesting enough for your coffee table? Perhaps a book trailer will help you see the light.

Or maybe it’s just not for you. Either way, I think it’s very cool, and shall attempt to procure my own copy so I can flip through it appreciatively. It’s what I do.

Mike Fahey

Kotaku elder, lover of video games, keyboards, toys, snacks, and other unsavory things.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kotaku

Let's Rank The Assassin's Creed Games, Worst To Best

Comic-Con Was Cancelled, So Let's Remember The Good Times

Future Bethesda Games Will Come To Other Consoles 'On A Case-By-Case Basis,' Microsoft Says

Random Generator Spits Out Hilarious Guilty Gear-Style Round Openings

DISCUSSION