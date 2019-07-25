You really shouldn’t play Wolfenstein: Youngblood by yourself. The new first-person shooter, out on PC today and on consoles tomorrow, is designed from top to power-armored toe to be a cooperative experience. It’s a different kind of Wolfenstein game, full of the same dense, meaty Nazi-killing action you might recognize from MachineGames’ previous Wolfenstein entries, The New Order and The New Colossus, but built for two. Keep that in mind, and you’ll probably like it lots. We captured some video of the game to demonstrate..



In the footage atop this post, you’ll see Kotaku video producer Tim Rogers and me playing through Youngblood’s opening mission, which introduces you to the game’s premise: You and your co-op partner are Jessica and Sophia Blazkowicz, the twin teenage daughters of previous Wolfenstien protagonist B.J. “Terror Billy” Blazkowicz and his wife, Anya. After B.J. goes missing in Nazi-occupied 1980s Paris, Jess and Soph decide to steal some power armor and go find him, while killing as many Nazis as they can—starting on a zeppelin called the Nachtfelter.

Want to know what “Nachtfelter” means? Or how good Jess and Soph are at killing Nazis? Watch the video, where we show off some passable German and send a bunch of Nazis straight to heck.

Advertisement

We’ll have more coverage forthcoming, but here are some other thoughts I have about the game after about six hours of play: