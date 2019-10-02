Here’s How Ghost Recon Breakpoint Works

I’ve only played about five hours of Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, but I’m having a fun time crawling through the fictional island of Auroa’s mud, strategically clearing bases full of soldiers and drones, and even hopping into a little competitive multiplayer. My colleague Heather and I got together to break down how this game works and talk about what we like and dislike so far.

In the video above, we discuss Breakpoint’s new bivouac system, which lets you craft new gear and grants your character buffs. We also talk about gear levels and new survival mechanics while we complete a main mission. Check out the video to see the game in action and hear our thoughts.